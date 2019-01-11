UCLA overcomes 9-point deficit in final minute, dooms Ducks in OT

UCLA overcame a nine-point deficit in the final minute Thursday night to beat Oregon in overtime, 87-84.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it tied for the sixth-largest final-minute comeback in Division I history. Texas A&M's 12-point comeback to beat Northern Iowa in the 2016 NCAA tournament remains the biggest deficit overcome with less than a minute remaining.

The visiting Bruins had a chance to win the game in regulation, after Oregon fouled Jaylen Hands in the final seconds to protect its three-point lead. Hands made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose, but UCLA's Chris Smith picked up the loose ball and laid it in to tie the game while getting fouled. He missed the potential winning free throw.

The Ducks led by as many as 17 points in the final seven minutes, and also had a 13-point lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining. A Prince Ali 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining ignited a 21-8 run to tie the game.

Oregon made just four of its final 21 attempts from the field.

UCLA is now 3-0 since firing head coach Steve Alford and promoting assistant coach Murry Bartow as the interim replacement; the Bruins are 10-6 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. Oregon, the preseason Pac-12 favorite, dropped to 0-2 in the league and 9-6 overall after Thursday's loss.