UFC star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct three months after his arrest following a melee in the loading dock of Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office agreed to drop the felony charge McGregor, 29, had faced for throwing a dolly at a bus full of other MMA fighters, three of whom were injured.

In exchange for his plea, the judge imposed a sentence of community service and anger management. He had already paid for the damage to the bus.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said outside court. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support.”

McGregor was ordered to stay away from the three UFC stars injured by broken glass for the next two years.

Cian Cowley, a fighter who trains with McGregor, was also charged in the attack.