University of Utah star running back Ty Jordan has died The freshman was just named the Pac-12's newcomer of the year.

University of Utah star running back Ty Jordan, a player known for his infectious personality and smile, has died, school officials announced Saturday.

Jordan, 19, was just named the Pac-12's newcomer of the year on Thursday.

Authorities in Texas, his home state, and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of Jordan's death.

Utah officials said they were shocked to learn of his sudden passing.

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,"

"Man I miss you Ty but, I know nothing I can say or do will bring you back because if I could I would. Lord knows I would," running backs coach Kiel McDonald said on Twitter. "Love you boy. I am thankful that God allowed me to coach you and have you in my life. I am blessed for our countless hours, days, and months together."

Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said the program is working to "provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time."

Jordan was named Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year and All-Pac-12 second team in 2020. He was the first freshman in 25 years to have three straight 100-yard rushing games, the school said.

He led the team in carries (83), rushing yards (597), rushing touchdowns (six) and all-purpose yards (723).

In the Pac-12, he was ranked fourth in rushing yards, third in rushing yards per game and third in rushing touchdowns, the school said.

A graduate of West Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas, Jordan was named a co-district offensive player of the year as a senior and first-team all-district as a junior.

He was named a four-star recruit by ESPN and received offers from powerhouses such as Texas, Oklahoma State and University of Southern California.

Condolences came in from coaches who also recruited the highly coveted Jordan.

"His smile, infectious personality and toughness are what we'll remember most," University of Texas football coach Tom Herman said in a statement.