USC freshman Kevin Porter Jr. suspended for Oregon game

Highly touted USC freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr. was suspended for Sunday's game at Oregon, the team announced, citing "personal conduct issues."

After missing seven consecutive games due to a thigh injury, Porter scored 5 points in 25 minutes Thursday in USC's 79-74 overtime loss to Oregon State. He arrived at USC as ESPN's No. 40-ranked overall prospect in the Class of 2018 and was the top-ranked player from the state of Washington.

Porter scored at least 12 points in the first five games of the season but has missed nine of the 11 games since, registering just 29 minutes over the two appearances.

Teammate Jordan Usher was also suspended earlier this season, which led him to transfer to Georgia Tech.

Usher, from Canton, Georgia, averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games, including two starts. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18.