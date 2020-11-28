Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could be first woman to play in Power 5 football game The soccer champ was recruited for Saturday's game vs. Missouri.

No woman has ever played in a Power 5 conference game. That could all change on Saturday if Sarah Fuller takes to the field when Vanderbilt plays Missouri.

The history-making move would come on the heels of a Southeastern Conference championship-winning soccer season for the Vanderbilt senior.

"Let's make history,'' Fuller wrote Friday on Twitter.

The goalkeeper was recruited as a kicker after several of the football team's specialists had to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 testing, according to ESPN.

Fuller told Vanderbilt University the opportunity to help the team out would be "an honor."

"I think it's amazing and incredible," Fuller said in an article on the athletic program's website. "But I'm also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do, and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can. Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don't want to let them down in any way."

Fuller has already made history off the field, as the SEC's first female football player, according to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt's head soccer coach, Darren Ambrose, said Fuller's "the right person for the job."

"So excited for you and for college football," the coach said in a social media post.

Congratulations also poured in from the SEC, Tennessee Titans, Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, and Vanderbilt alums including Adena Friedman, the president and CEO of Nasdaq, who called Fuller a "tremendous athlete and role model."

The Commodores, who are 0-7 for the season, play at Missouri starting at 11 a.m. local time.

During the game, Fuller said she will wear "Play Like a Girl" on the back of her helmet, a nod to a nonprofit that encourages girls to become leaders in STEM by keeping them engaged in sports.

If Fuller plays, she will join an elite company of female athletes who have competed in the Football Bowl Subdivision, also as kickers: Katie Hnida for New Mexico in the early 2000s, and April Goss for Kent State in the mid-2010s.

Ashley Martin is believed to be the first female athlete to play and score in an NCAA Division I football game, for Jacksonville State in 2001.