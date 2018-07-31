Vikings keeping Stefon Diggs in fold through 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have agreed to a five-year extension that ties him to the team for the next six seasons, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal, which keeps Diggs with the Vikings through the 2023 season, will be signed Tuesday, a source told Schefter. General manager Rick Spielman and Diggs are expected to address the media after practice Tuesday afternoon.

Diggs, 24, caught 64 passes for 849 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. He has 200 receptions for 2,472 yards and 15 touchdowns in 40 career games.

The fifth-round selection in the 2015 NFL draft was on the receiving end of last season's "Minneapolis Miracle" -- a 61-yard catch-and-run as time expired to provide a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Diggs, coming off a career year in which he led all receivers in contested catch rate (64.5 percent), has steadily climbed the ranks and earned his place among the league's top wide receivers.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Diggs has caught 71.8 percent of the passes thrown to him over the past two seasons, which ranks second in the NFL among receivers with at least 200 targets.

"I love being here," Diggs said earlier this offseason. "... I love playing with the Vikings. I started here, and I've been happy all my time here. I love my teammates, I love my staff. There's no place I'd rather be than here."

