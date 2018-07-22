Vikings O-line coach, ex-Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano dies

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano has died unexpectedly at the age of 56, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Sparano served as an assistant with Minnesota for the past two seasons. Sparano previously worked for nine NFL teams in 19 seasons, with head-coaching stints in Miami (2008-11) and on an interim basis with Oakland (2014). He held positions with Cleveland, Washington, Jacksonville, Dallas, San Francisco and the New York Jets.

Sparano was 32-41 as a head coach and took the Dolphins to his only playoff appearance during his first season in 2008. The Dolphins won the AFC East with an 11-5 record that season. Sparano became the first coach in NFL history to take a team to playoffs the year after a one-win season.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

He was remembered on Twitter by several players, including Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline.

Tony is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his two sons, Tony and Andrew; his daughter, Ryan Leigh; and four grandchildren.

Sparano was born Oct. 7, 1961, in West Haven, Connecticut. He played in college at the University of New Haven and was the head coach at the school from 1994 to '98.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman are expected to address Sparano's death with the media on Monday.

Sparano had reunited with Zimmer in Minnesota. The two coached under Bill Parcells with the Cowboys from 2003 to 2006.

Rookie players report to training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.