Vincent Zhou out of Olympic men's figure skating event after 2nd positive COVID-19 test

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou has withdrawn from Tuesday's individual competition after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Although U.S. Figure Skating announced Sunday night that Zhou had tested positive for the virus amid a regular screening, had he tested negative Monday he would have been allowed to compete in the men’s short program, which begins Tuesday.

The 21-year-old shared the news about the second positive result on Instagram Monday morning.

"This absolutely does not define me as an athlete, as a person," Zhou said. "I am more than just another positive COVID test. I am more than just another face in the crowd."

Zhou said he's done everything in his power to stay free of the virus since the start of the pandemic and has isolated himself so much in recent months that the loneliness has been crushing at times.

He was absent from the podium Sunday after Team USA took home its first silver medal in the teams competition.

Despite withdrawing from the competition, Zhou said he was proud of his achievements.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.