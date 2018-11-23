Washington band won't attend Apple Cup after bus rollover

The University of Washington marching band will not attend Friday's Apple Cup against Washington State after a bus carrying members of the band rolled over on an icy highway Thursday night.

"The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together," Brad McDavid, the director of athletic bands at UW, said in a statement. "With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night."

An anchor from Seattle TV station KOMO tweeted that the Cougars' band was practicing Washington's fight song today and will play it in the absence of their counterparts.

The bus that rolled over was one of six carrying band members and chaperones across Washington. Of the 56 people on board, 47 were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. As of Friday morning, two remained under medical care for injuries that are "not believed to be life-threatening," according to a statement from the school.

"The health and well-being of our students is our top priority, and it became evident that our band members need to recover and return home," UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. "I would like to commend Brad McDavid, Director of Athletic Bands, for his outstanding leadership, and to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Grant County, especially the first responders, Quincy School District and the administration and staff of George Elementary who went far out of their way to take such incredible care of our students on Thanksgiving night.

"Many of the most helpful and supportive community members were Cougars fans, who demonstrated the caring values of WSU which transcend rivalry."

The accident occurred just outside the city of George, about 130 miles west of Spokane, where the band planned to stay before traveling to Pullman on Friday.

Washington band member Patrick Stanton said on that the involved band members were "fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup." He added that local residents of George brought them Thanksgiving dinners after a radio station "put out a call."