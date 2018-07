Geraint Thomas of the British Team Sky won the 105th Tour de France in Paris, on July 29, 2018.

The Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff with UAE Team Emirates won the final stage of the race in a sprint finish.

The 72-mile run was the 21st and final stage of the weekslong long event that began with a 124-mile run on July 7.

