White Sox make $175 million pitch to Manny Machado

Manny Machado remains unsigned, but the Chicago White Sox have made at least one pitch to the superstar shortstop.

Multiple sources told ESPN's Buster Olney that the White Sox have a seven-year, $175 million offer on the table for Machado.

This comes three days after other sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the White Sox had offered Machado an eight-year deal.

Sources told Olney on Wednesday that the White Sox hope a seven-year proposal will withstand the test of the free agent market.

Machado remains in conversations with the Phillies, sources tell ESPN, but he does not appear to have a high volume of suitors. The Phillies also are negotiating with Bryce Harper, and if Philadelphia decides to make a deal with just one of the two young superstars, then the player who doesn't land with Philadelphia would need another big-money landing spot elsewhere.

Harper appears to have a safety net in the Washington Nationals, who offered him a contract at the end of the regular season. Harper's agent, Scott Boras, has worked out a lot of deals with the Nationals for his clients, from Jayson Werth to Max Scherzer.

In Machado's case, it's not as clear where he could go if he doesn't sign with the Phillies, other than the White Sox. The Yankees and Machado's camp were so far apart in their conceptual conversations that the Yankees didn't extend an offer.

Chicago already has traded for first baseman Yonder Alonso, Machado's brother-in-law, and signed outfielder Jon Jay, a close friend. The transactions by themselves haven't swayed Machado to deem the White Sox a favorite, but they were strong indications of Chicago's seriousness about signing Machado.