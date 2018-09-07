White Sox phenom Michael Kopech likely to have Tommy John surgery

Chicago White Sox phenom Michael Kopech has a torn UCL, general manager Rick Hahn said Friday, and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery.

Before making the decision on surgery, Kopech will receive a second opinion in the coming days to confirm the diagnosis.

Hahn said the righthander is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020.

On Thursday, Kopech gave up seven runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over 3 1/3 innings in a 10-2 loss to Detroit. He struck out six.

The 22-year-old Kopech, the team's top pitching prospect who can throw in excess of 100 mph, made his major-league debut on Aug. 22 and threw two scoreless innings before being pulled after a rain delay.

Though it was just two innings, Kopech, according to ESPN Stats & Information, was the first White Sox starter to enjoy a scoreless outing in his MLB debut since Jack McDowell in 1987.

In his four starts for the White Sox this season, Kopech was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 15 strikeouts and two walks over 14 1/3 innings.