White Sox's Danny Farquhar released from hospital

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has been released from the hospital, and his doctor expects him to resume his baseball career.

Farquhar underwent surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during an April 20 home game.

The White Sox issued a statement saying that Dr. Demetrius Lopes, Farquhar's neurosurgeon, expects the 31-year-old to pitch again, but he will not clear him for this season so that he can fully recover.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after coming off the mound during the sixth inning of the game against the Houston Astros. After receiving treatment from White Sox medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians, Farquhar was transported to nearby Rush University Medical Center.