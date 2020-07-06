WNBA dedicates 2020 season to social justice efforts This comes as players have dedicated their own efforts to social justice.

The WNBA and WNBPA announced on Monday that they will be putting work into social justice and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement in the 2020 season.

This includes a new platform, The Justice Movement, and a social justice council, as players have been increasing their efforts to support social justice on and off the courts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.