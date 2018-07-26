WR Julio Jones to report to Falcons training camp, GM says

Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones will report to training camp on Thursday, general manager Thomas Dimitroff announced late Wednesday night.

Team and league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen earlier Wednesday that both sides were working to resolve the contract differences that had Jones planning to hold out of training camp.

"We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said in a statement. "We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will re-address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone's hard work and communication on this.

"This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our team. We will continue to work on those contracts going forward."

Jones has three years remaining on his contract, but sources told Mortensen that both sides have had dialogue to creatively increase his potential to earn more than his scheduled $10.5 million base salary in 2018.

The team had previously informed Jones it would not set a precedent by renegotiating a player's contract with three years left on it.

The team is willing to discuss another extension after the 2018 season, sources said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Falcons announced that Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn had signed two-year extensions to their contracts that had two years remaining on their respective deals.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has stressed to the organization that building healthy relationships under the team's theme of "brotherhood" is a platform for resolving differences, sources said.