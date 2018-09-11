WR Martavis Bryant signing 1-year deal with Raiders, source says

Martavis Bryant is re-signing with the Oakland Raiders, who previously released the veteran receiver on roster cutdown day because they were concerned about a possible league-imposed suspension.

The deal is for one year, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"I am just thankful and happy and excited for this weekend and the opportunity to take care of my family -- it will not be taken for granted," Bryant told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

A source told Graziano that Bryant and the Raiders discussed potentially re-signing him at the time of his release, and that he is still in "wait and see mode" with regard to a potential suspension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Bryant is facing a yearlong ban for his latest violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The NFL is reviewing the matter and could issue its ruling as early as this week, a source told Schefter.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Bryant violated the league's drug policy at some point during the offseason.

Bryant's latest setback factored into the Raiders' decision to cut him just four months after they traded a third-round draft pick, the 79th overall selection, to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire the talented but troubled receiver.

Said Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Sept. 2: "Perhaps we get Martavis again next year and we can get the best out of him."

Bryant, 26, was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Information from ESPN's Adam Schefter was used in this report.