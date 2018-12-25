Wrist injury forces Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay from Raiders game

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who topped 1,000 yards rushing earlier in the evening, left Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders with a right wrist injury.

Lindsay had 46 yards rushing on 10 carries when he left game, which gives him 1,037 yards rushing for the season. He did not return to the game and spent much of the fourth quarter sitting with teammates on the bench.

"I was just going through a play and it got hit and it just got numb a little bit,'' Lindsay said. "They took precaution and felt that I should stay out ... they decided it was probably smart for me to sit out.''

Lindsay, whose right wrist was noticeably swollen, said he would have an exam Tuesday and "go from there," adding, "it's probably a sprain."

Asked about playing in next Sunday's finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Lindsay replied, "I'm a tough dude, and I'm going to do it for my team, if I can play I'm going to play.

"But I can't tell you anything right now because I don't even know. I'm going to go back and get it looked at."

The undrafted rookie, who attended Denver's South High School, was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this month. He is the first undrafted player on offense to be named to a Pro Bowl in his rookie season.