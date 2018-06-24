Yankees' Gary Sanchez injures groin on Sunday, 'probably going' on DL

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is likely headed to the disabled list with a groin injury.

Sanchez was injured while trying to beat a 6-4-3 double play in the 10th inning of Sunday's 7-6 loss in Tampa Bay, which capped a weekend sweep by the Rays.

"We'll have an MRI [Monday] to get a more clear diagnosis, but we think it's probably going to be a DL situation," manager Aaron Boone said.

Boone said Kyle Higashioka, the only available catcher on the 40-man roster, is likely to be the player called up to replace Sanchez.

Higashioka is hitting .191 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 51 games this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez is hitting only .190 for the Yankees this season, though he has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs.