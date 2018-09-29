Yankees set single-season home run record with 265th of season

The New York Yankees broke the single-season record for home runs by a team in a season when Gleyber Torres launched No. 265 on Saturday.

Torres' two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday broke the single-season record of 264, which was set by the Seattle Mariners in 1997.

Torres also hit the team's 20th home run from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, making them the first team in MLB history with 20 or more home runs from every spot in the lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees with 37 home runs this season, with Miguel Andujar, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge tied for second with 27.