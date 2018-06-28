One young baseball fan made the play of a lifetime when New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played a game of catch with him from the stands during his team’s showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

A video of the heartwarming interaction, shared by the youngster’s father on , swiftly racked up hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Footage shot from an alternate angle by another fan in the crowd shows the boy wearing a “Judge 99” jersey as he pitches a ball to his baseball hero in a sweet moment he’ll surely never forget.