Young Yankees fan gets the thrill of his life during game of catch with outfielder Aaron Judge

Jun 28, 2018, 12:02 PM ET
PHOTO: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.PlayEric Hartline/USA TODAY
WATCH Young Yankee fan gets the thrill of his life

One young baseball fan made the play of a lifetime when New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played a game of catch with him from the stands during his team’s showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Interested in ?

Add as an interest to stay up to date on the latest news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest

A video of the heartwarming interaction, shared by the youngster’s father on Twitter, swiftly racked up hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Footage shot from an alternate angle by another fan in the crowd shows the boy wearing a “Judge 99” jersey as he pitches a ball to his baseball hero in a sweet moment he’ll surely never forget.

Comments