Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday defended the pricing of the company's latest iPhones in an interview on "Good Morning America."

"Most people pay about $30 a month for an iPhone or $1 a day," Cook told Robin Roberts.

Last week, Apple executives unveiled three new iPhones in California -- the tech giant's biggest and most expensive iPhones to date. The Xs starts at $999 while the Xs Max has a $1,099 price tag.

"We want to make an iPhone for everyone," Cook said, adding that iPhones have taken the place of a traditional camera, music player and video camera.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

The Xs Max features the biggest display in the iPhone sphere with a 6.5-inch screen. The iPhone Xs, by comparison, comes with a 5.8-inch screen. Both devices hit stores on Sept. 21.

Apple also debuted the "affordable" iPhone XR, which starts at $749 and sports a 6.1-inch "liquid retina" display.