Apple CEO Tim Cook defends pricing of new iPhones

Sep 18, 2018, 8:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on Sept. 12, 2018 in Cupertino, Calif.PlayJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday defended the pricing of the company's latest iPhones in an interview on "Good Morning America."

"Most people pay about $30 a month for an iPhone or $1 a day," Cook told Robin Roberts.

Last week, Apple executives unveiled three new iPhones in California -- the tech giant's biggest and most expensive iPhones to date. The Xs starts at $999 while the Xs Max has a $1,099 price tag.

"We want to make an iPhone for everyone," Cook said, adding that iPhones have taken the place of a traditional camera, music player and video camera.

PHOTO: The iPhone XS, left, and XS Max are displayed side to side during an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The iPhone XS, left, and XS Max are displayed side to side during an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.

The Xs Max features the biggest display in the iPhone sphere with a 6.5-inch screen. The iPhone Xs, by comparison, comes with a 5.8-inch screen. Both devices hit stores on Sept. 21.

Apple also debuted the "affordable" iPhone XR, which starts at $749 and sports a 6.1-inch "liquid retina" display.

