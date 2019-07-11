Apple has disabled the Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie app because of a glitch that could allow a user to eavesdrop on someone else's iPhone without their knowledge or consent, according to a report.

The security flaw was first reported by TechCrunch.

"The company is temporarily disabling the feature entirely until a fix can be made and rolled out to devices. The Walkie-Talkie app will remain installed on devices, but will not function until it has been updated with the fix," according to TechCrunch.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

It is the second such eavesdropping bug in the last six months. In February, the company fixed a bug that allowed users to eavesdrop on other iPhone users before a FaceTime chat began.