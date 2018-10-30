Apple expected to unveil new iPad Pros and MacBooks at Brooklyn event

Apple is expected to unveil new versions of its iPad Pro and MacBook today at an event in Brooklyn, New York.

The company, notoriously silent ahead of its events, has not disclosed any details, but Apple watchers and analysts have their own predictions.

Join us on October 30 at 10 a.m. EDT to watch the #AppleEvent live. Tap ?? below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/8keFPHSccO — Apple (@Apple) October 25, 2018

Gartner analyst Mark Hung told ABC News that Apple will likely announce "under-the-hood upgrades" and a possible "surprise" to the MacBook.

"Given Apple's past history, this event will likely focus on iPads and Macs," he said. "For the former, it will likely remove the home button and adopt Face ID to keep a consistent UX [user experience] across the iPhone and the iPad. The event invitation, with its artistic flair, seems to hint at new creative offerings such as an updated Pencil or new software."

One invite for Tuesday's event features a woman writing with a pencil, accessorized with floating ribbons and dots of color that resemble confetti.

The event is being held at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.