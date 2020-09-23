California targets 2035 for all new-car purchases to be zero-emission vehicles The move is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to fight climate change.

California is seeking by 2035 to make all cars sold in the state zero-emission vehicles as part of the state's effort to combat climate change.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday setting forth the goal and calling it "the most impactful step" California can make toward reducing emissions.

"For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn't give your kids asthma," Newsom said. "Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

According to the California Air Resource Board, transportation accounted for 41% of the state's emissions in 2017.

In addition to passenger vehicles, the order looks to make 100% of medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the state zero emission "where feasible."

"This is the next big global industry and California wants to dominate it," Newsom said, "and that's in detoxifying and decarbonizing our transportation fleets."

To support the goal, Newsom directed CARB, in partnership with private companies, to accelerate the deployment of fueling and charging options for zero-emission vehicles throughout the state.

The order does not not prevent residents from owning or from selling used gasoline-powered vehicles.