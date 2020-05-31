Dragon docks at International Space Station 19 hours after NASA-SpaceX launch Dragon is docking after a 19-hour journey.

Astronauts on board the Dragon successfully docked at the International Space Station Sunday morning, 19 hours after the successful NASA-SpaceX launch.

Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, said he was "so proud" after Saturday's launch.

"For the first time in nine years, we have now launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. I'm so proud of the @NASA and @SpaceX team for making this moment possible," Bridenstine tweeted.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.