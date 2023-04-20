LIVE UPDATES
SpaceX live updates: Team fueling up Starship rocket for launch
The first launch attempt was scrubbed Monday due to a frozen valve.
SpaceX will attempt a second launch of its Starship rocket after the first launch attempt was scrubbed due to a frozen valve in the pressurization system.
The launch will take place at the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas -- about 20 miles east of Brownsville -- with a 62-minute window opening at 9:28 a.m. ET. A live webcast will begin 45 minutes before liftoff.
What Starship's journey will look like
For this first flight test, SpaceX said Starship will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the booster.
If successful, Starship and its rocket, which is called Super Heavy, will head up to the skies and 33 Raptor engines will ignite simultaneously. About eight minutes after liftoff, Super Heavy will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.
Meanwhile, the spacecraft will travel about 150 miles -- partially around the Earth -- and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii about 90 minutes after liftoff.
Starship rocket is being loaded
SpaceX is fueling its Starship rocket -- the world's larger spacecraft -- as it attempts a second launch.
"The Starship team is go for prop load; team is keeping an eye on the weather," SpaceX said in a tweet.