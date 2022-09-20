What to know about the redesigned ABC News app

The app features a new video player and "dark mode," ABC News said.

ABC News has launched a redesigned mobile app that features improved video and livestream functions, as well as an updated presentation of polling and voting data and an expanded podcast library, the news outlet said in a press release.

The app redesign marks a revamp of one of the news outlet's major digital offerings just months after it celebrated the 25th anniversary of the launch of its website.

"The new ABC News app is built around improving the user experience. It will deliver new ways to showcase our world-class journalism and breaking news coverage while taking the audience deeper into our reporting," said Lulu Chiang, vice president of ABC News Digital.

"Our audience will have ABC News Live and our curated videos at their fingertips in the new watch experience," she added.

The changes to the app center around its video features, which include a new video player, picture in picture and more seamless integration of ABC News Live, the outlet said. An improved programming guide will also better inform users of the content schedule, it added.

As the midterm elections approach, meanwhile, the app will improve the interface encountered by users seeking election and polling information. A new look for election maps will accompany additional interactive features.

Moreover, the app will provide real-time election results data to ensure users receive the latest information available, ABC News said. To put those results into context, users can access a new wealth of historical data, the news outlet added.

A feature called "Exit Poll Filters" will allow readers to break down data on the basis of specific voter characteristics, such as demographic information, location and education level, ABC News said.

ABC News app redesign ABC News

The redesigned app will also include "dark mode," a highly requested display setting that presents lightly colored text against a dark background, the news outlet said.

In addition to its new features and settings, the app offers an enhanced user experience for basic tasks such as home screen navigation and search, ABC News said. The new primary navigation allows one-tap access to "Watch," "Explore," "Listen" and "Search," as well as an updated, user-curated "My News" section, the outlet said.

An improved search function draws on a bolstered algorithm and new topic area options, ABC News said.

Finally, the updated "Listen" section brings an expanded library of audio content, including the "Start Here" podcast, "Good Morning America" audio; full episode audio from "World News Tonight," "20/20" and "Nightline," and political podcasts from FiveThirtyEight, it said.