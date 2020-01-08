New tech suggests recipes based on the food already in your fridge Its creators hope the technology will help combat food waste.

Ever wish there was a way to look for recipes based on the food you already have in your refrigerator? There is a solution for that now thanks to artificial intelligence.

Samsung unveiled Food AI, a smart food platform for its line of smart fridges. It uses artificial intelligence to help you decide what to make for dinner, based on what you already have in the fridge.

The solution uses a camera to take a look inside your refrigerator and then recommends a "curated feed of recipes that incorporate the ingredients you already have with your preferences, desires and situational needs," Samsung said in a statement.

The AI learns what you like based on favorite recipes and you can input dietary restrictions as well. It also makes decisions based on recipes you save, on seasonal ingredients and even based on the weather.

Food AI was created by U.K. startup Whisk, which was acquired by Samsung in May 2019. The platform was on exhibit at CES 2020.

Samsung's Family Hub. Samsung

The Food AI was created with the goal of combating food waste and saving consumers money.

"In the U.S. an average person wastes 238 pounds of food per year -- that’s a staggering 21 percent of the food they buy. Wasted ingredients also cost the average U.S. household $1,800 per year," Nick Holzherr, the head of product at Whisk, said in a statement.

Samsung's Family Hub. Samsung

In addition, most people "generally end up cooking the same 7-9 dishes on repeat," Holzherr added.

"Whisk’s Food AI takes the ingredients you have and finds uses for them through an understanding of the kinds of recipes you enjoy, making your cooking experience simpler and smarter," he said.