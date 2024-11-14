Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 8:00 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,925,559
270 to win
Trump
75,936,519
Expected vote reporting: 97%

Disney Q4 results top estimates bolstered by strong results from company's entertainment business and streaming service

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 7:22 AM

NEW YORK -- Disney Q4 results top estimates bolstered by strong results from company's entertainment business and streaming service.

