2020 Alabama primary election results

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Alabama Democratic primary, according to an ABC News analysis of exit polls. There are 52 delegates at stake for the Democrats and 50 for Republicans...

Polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

With Alabama also playing a significant role in the Senate battleground this cycle, voters on March will also be choosing a Republican general election opponent for Sen. Doug Jones, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2020. Former Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considered a top contender for the seat he once occupied in a crowded GOP primary.

Donald Trump won the Republican primary, beating out Sen. Ted Cruz by over 20 points. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary overwhelmingly in 2016, with over 77% of the vote.