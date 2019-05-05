Sen. Bernie Sanders pushed back against former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he has "the most progressive record" of any candidate in the Democratic presidential field, citing Biden's votes as a member of the U.S. Senate as evidence that his views were not always in line with the nation's liberals.

Interested in 2020 Elections? Add 2020 Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 2020 Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I think if you look at Joe’s record and you look at my record, I don’t think there’s much question about who’s more progressive," Sanders, I-Vt., told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview from Des Moines, Iowa, airing on "This Week" Sunday.

"Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I led the effort against it. Joe voted for NAFTA and permanent trade relations, trade agreements with China. I led the effort against that. Joe voted for the deregulation of Wall Street, I voted against that," the senator recounted, after first noting that he considers Biden "a good friend" and was not there to "attack him."

The comments were the latest in a series of answers Sanders has given in the past week differentiating himself from his fellow 2020 Democratic primary front-runner -- the pair have topped nearly every poll gauging the race -- following Biden's formal entrance into the race on April 25.

Adam Kelsey/ABC News

The former vice president, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years prior to his elevation to the country's second-highest office, was responding to criticisms by the "new left" -- the increasing wave of liberal Democrats, many of whom cite Sanders' 2016 presidential run as inspiration for their views -- when he touted his "progressive record" before a home state audience in a March speech.

Though Biden's emergence in the race has attracted the majority of election-related headlines in the past week, the candidate most typically associated with Sanders is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who occupies a similar position on the left flank of the field's ideological spectrum and whom Sanders acknowledged as a "progressive candidate."

"I think Elizabeth Warren is a very good senator," Sanders said on "This Week," adding, "She is a friend of mine. She's a serious candidate. She's a good candidate. We have differences; we agree on a lot of things. We’ll let the voters sort it out."

As for one of those differences, Sanders demurred at the idea of eliminating the Senate filibuster, an action now called for by Warren, saying it would "convert the Senate into the House of Representatives." He did, however, share his view that the process needed reform.