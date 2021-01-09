Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute.

A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 tweeted Saturday morning.

Flightradar24 said the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

The plane took off at 07:36 UTC time and the ADS-B signal was lost minutes later, at at 07:40:27.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation," Boeing said in a statement. "We are working to gather more information."

The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact after departing from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

The highest altitude it reached was 10,900 feet and the last altitude recorded was 250 feet.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation.

The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old, Flightradar24 said.

This is a developing story.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.