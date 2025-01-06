1 dead, 1 injured after ski group triggers avalanche in Wyoming

A group of four skiers triggered the avalanche on Saturday.

One person died and another was injured over the weekend after a group of skiers triggered an avalanche near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, according to a statement posted on social media by Teton County Search & Rescue on Sunday.

Teton County Search & Rescue was called to respond to an avalanche burial on Togwotee Pass just before noon on Saturday, the statement said, adding that responders were at first unclear if the incident involved snowmobilers or skiers.

Initial reports indicated that a group of four was in the Breccia Cliffs area of the Tetons when they triggered the avalanche.

Views of the Grand Tetons on May 28, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Aaronp/bauer-griffin/GC Images

"As TCSAR mobilized, the team learned that it was a party of four skiers who'd triggered the slide as they were ascending a skin track," the statement said.

"The avalanche partially buried one skier and fully buried another," it continued.

TCSAR noted that the partially buried skier sustained a lower leg injury.

Neither of the victims have been identified as of Sunday night, nor have any other members of their ski party.

"A team of skiers approached the area on skins," the statement said, nodding to the difficulty of the environment by describing an accessory that helps climbers on backcountry slopes.

They reached the scene at approximately 3:47 p.m., nearly four hours after the emergency alert went out, according to TCSAR.

"They began to apply treatment to the injured skier and remaining members of the party," the statement continued. "The volunteers also worked to begin recovering the deceased skier for transport out of the backcountry."

The volunteers worked into the evening, transporting the injured skier to safety in a "litter," or a rescue basket, according to TCSAR. He was brought to a waiting ambulance from Grand Teton National Park, the operational unit reported.

The team also skied the deceased individual out using a Sked, which is a type of stretcher utilized by emergency responders.

An injured athlete is transported via rescue basket by a medical rescue team on skis at the European Youth Olympics Winter Festival 2017 on Feb. 15, 2017. Anadolu/Getty Images

TCSAR responded with teams in the helicopter, on snowmobiles and on skis, it reported.

However, weather conditions prevented the air response team from reaching the site, and it had to return to its base.

"The snowmobile team was also unable to reach the party of skiers due to the challenging conditions," the statement read.

Extending its condolences to the family and friends of the victim, TCSAR noted that the tragic incident highlighted several insights that could help protect anyone involved in future accidents on the snowy mountains.

"This serves as an important reminder of how much longer a mission can take when the helicopter is grounded," its statement said, calling the immediate availability of such resources "another factor to consider in your backcountry planning should an accident occur."

TCSAR also urged the public to "please include the nature of your emergency, mechanism of injury, and number of people in your party" in any emergency alerts.

"Including that info can help first responders efficiently develop solutions to the problems," the statement explained.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, according to TCSAR.