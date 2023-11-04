1 dead, 12 injured after Metro bus crashes into building in Seattle: Authorities

One of the victims is in critical condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

One person is dead and 12 injured after a Metro bus crashed into a building in Seattle, authorities said Saturday.

Among the victims, one is in critical condition and the rest are in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

The collision occurred at Fifth Avenue and Battery Street. One person was reported trapped in another vehicle, the fire department said.

No one was inside the portion of the building impacted in the collision and there was "no significant structural damage to the building," the fire department said on social media.

Seattle police are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.