One person died and two were seriously injured in a small plane crash on Long Island on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A single-engine Piper PA 28 crashed around 3 p.m. while approaching Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, authorities said. It’s unknown how many people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB will investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.