1 dead, 3 injured after gunman fired from scooter in apparent random shooting spree: NYPD

One person was killed and three others injured by a gunman firing a semi-automatic pistol from a scooter in an apparent random shooting spree in New York City, police said.

A suspect was apprehended two hours after the first victim was shot, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incidents occurred on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens in a nearly 30-minute span on Saturday morning, according to NYPD Det. Joseph Kenny.

Police released this photo of a scooter they say was involved in a shooting spree in Queens, New York, July 8, 2023. NYPD

The first incident occurred at 11:10 a.m. in Brooklyn, when a 21-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, Kenny said. Video from the scene showed a man approach the victim from behind on a scooter, raise his hand and fire one time, Kenny said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Seventeen minutes later, at about 11:27 a.m., a second victim was shot in the back in Queens, Kenny said. The 87-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he died, Kenny said.

"The perpetrator was described as a male on a scooter firing at a nail salon on Jamaica Avenue," Kenny told reporters during a briefing.

Responding officers learned of another shooting incident nearby that did not result in any injuries.

"Numerous witnesses described the male on a scooter randomly firing at a group of people that were standing on the corner of 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue," Kenny said.

Then, at about 11:35 a.m. a fourth person was shot at a street corner in Queens, Kenny said. The victim -- a 44-year-old man -- was struck in the cheek by a bullet and is hospitalized in critical condition, Kenny said.

About two minutes later, at 11:37 a.m., a fourth victim was shot; a 63-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to his right shoulder and is hospitalized in stable condition, Kenny said.

"Witnesses once again described a male on a scooter," Kenny said.

The suspected shooter was apprehended in Queens at 1:10 p.m. and a scooter and 9 mm semi-automatic pistol were recovered, Kenny said. Officers identified the alleged gunman -- described as a 25-year-old man with one prior arrest in NYC -- from photos of the shooting suspect that had been distributed to the smartphone of every NYPD officer, the department said.

Police released this photo of a firearm they recovered following a shooting spree in Queens, New York, July 8, 2023. NYPD

Police do not have a motive at this time and the shootings are believed to be random, Kenny said.

"If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they're all different," he said, noting that they included Hispanic and Asian-Pacific American men. "Video shows that he's not targeting anybody, he's not following anybody. As he's driving on his scooter he's randomly shooting people."

None of the victims' names were released pending family notification.

Detectives have not yet found the serial number on the recovered gun and are working to determine if it was defaced or a possible ghost gun, Kenny said.

Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban said the shooting was conducted using an illegal scooter that did not have a license plate.