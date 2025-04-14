The U.S. Coast Guard's search began when a good Samaritan reported the incident.

1 dead, 4 rescued, others missing after boat overturns off Florida coast

The United States Coast Guard is searching for five missing people after a boat capsized near St. Lucie Inlet in Florida on Sunday.

Four individuals were rescued from the scene, while another person was found deceased, the Coast Guard said.

One of the passengers said that the boat capsized on Friday, according to the Coast Guard's statement on X.

As of Sunday afternoon, the officials reported that crews were still searching for the overturned vessel's missing passengers.

The Coast Guard also stated in its post that the search began after a "good Samaritan reported the incident," which took place some 29 miles off the coast of St. Lucie Inlet in Florida.

Martin County Fire Rescue shared in a post on X that the Coast Guard was on the scene just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

"5 occupants were located, 1 of whom was deceased. 4 were transported for further evaluation," Martin County Fire Rescue wrote. "Our units received those four patients via helicopter at the Stuart Airport."

In another post, Martin County Fire Rescue said that one of the individuals had "serious injuries" while the other three presented non-life-threatening injuries, and they were all brought to Cleveland Clinic's Martin South Hospital in Martin County.

"A search continues for another five people reported missing," the Coast Guard said on Sunday afternoon.

ABC News' Chris Barry contributed to this report.