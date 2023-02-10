1 dead after stabbing at Minnesota high school

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

ByEmily Shapiro
February 10, 2023, 3:09 PM

One person has died following a stabbing at Harding High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, according to local police.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events