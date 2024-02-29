At least 1 dead and several others injured in Orlando shooting

At least one person is dead and several others have been injured following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police say.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. officers from the Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired and, upon arrival, officers located multiple victims with one deceased.

"We are working to identify all victims and their conditions. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.