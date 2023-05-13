1 dead, multiple injured following possible tornado in Rio Grande Valley: NWS

Port Isabel police confirmed injuries and damage on the ground.

At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured Saturday morning following a possible tornado that touched down near Laguna Heights, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, the National Weather Service said.

In a statement on Facebook, the Port Isabel Police Department confirmed there were injuries on the ground and that multiple structures had been destroyed. No traffic will be allowed through Laguna Heights.

"Crews are working to clear debris and downed power lines," the statement said. "At about 4 am, a tornado struck the Laguna Heights area. Multiple structures destroyed and injuries confirmed. Port Isabel Event Center is open for shelter."

Drivers on Highway 100 will be rerouted onto Highway 48, according to police.

Storms may bring damaging winds, large hail and scattered tornadoes to southern Texas and there is a high flooding risk. A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon for a large area stretching from Brownsville at the southern tip of Texas, all the way into central Oklahoma, the NWS said.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase Saturday and through the weekend across Deep South Texas. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall Saturday into Sunday.

