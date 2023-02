The block has been evacuated. Officials are urging people to avoid the area.

At least one person was injured in a massive, three-alarm fire in San Francisco on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

At least three homes are impacted, the department said. One home appears to be completely destroyed.

The block has been evacuated. The fire department is urging people to avoid the area.

First responders on the scene of a residential explosion in San Francisco, Feb. 9, 2023. KGO

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.