1 killed, 7 injured in Baltimore shooting, police say

One man was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting in Baltimore late Sunday night, police said.

Several firearms were found at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Spring Street when police arrived after 8 p.m., Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference.

"There was a gathering over on Spring Street, and at some point, it looks like multiple people opened fire, and we end up with eight people shot and one deceased," Worley said, as reported by ABC News' Baltimore affiliate WMAR.

The man who was killed was 36 years old, police said. A woman and six men aged between 22 and 45 were injured, police said. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable, with all taken to local hospitals, police said.

Officials also said there was "no indication" that any of the people who were shot were simply passing by, or not involved in the gathering that was taking place before the shooting.

There was no immediate information released on possible suspects. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation, which was in its preliminary stages.

Faith Leach, Baltimore's chief administrative officer, said that under the direction of Mayor Brandon Scott the administration was launching "community neighborhood stabilization efforts right here in this community in the days ahead."

"Please know that the Scott administration will be here. We will be here in the immediate aftermath of this incident, but we will also be here for the long term to address your challenges, your needs, and to also help the community heal," Leach said.

