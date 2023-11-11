1 officer killed, 1 injured in Austin shooting

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

A SWAT officer was shot and killed and another officer was injured, after an early morning shooting in Austin, Texas, the mayor's office said Saturday.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene in South Austin, according to the mayor's office.

The injured officer is in surgery.

Law enforcement vehicles are shown outside the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas after two police officers were shot in Austin on Nov. 11, 2023. KVUE

"My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us," Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement. "I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family."

This is the first time in a decade that an officer from the Austin Police Department has been killed in the line of duty, according to ABC affiliate KVUE in Austin.

