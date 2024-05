An officer was involved in the shooting but was not hurt, police said.

At least 1 shot at Kroger grocery store near Cincinnati

At least one person was shot in an officer-involved incident at a Kroger grocery store just outside of Cincinnati, according to police.

The officer is not hurt, according to Colerain Township police.

In this screen grab from a video, police are shown at the scene of a schooting at a Kroger in Colerain Township, Ohio, on May 20, 2024. WCPO

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.