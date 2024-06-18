Multiple victims were found spread out around the building, authorities said.

10 hospitalized after Syracuse house collapses in possible gas explosion: Officials

Ten people were hospitalized after a house in Syracuse, New York collapsed Tuesday in a possible gas explosion, officials said.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds said about 50 firefighters responded to the residence at 205 Carbon Street around 4 p.m. ET, where they smelled a strong odor of gas and found a car underneath the collapse.

A screengrab from a video shows the scene of a collapsed house in Syracuse, NY, June 18, 2024. ABC News/WSYR

Multiple victims were found spread out around the building, Monds said. Ten people -- including some children -- were taken to the hospital, eight of whom were in serious condition.

Victims are expected to be treated for crush injuries and burns, he said.

Firefighters are conducting search and rescue efforts.

About 17-20 people were believed to have lived in the building, Monds said.

The neighborhood is currently safe, he added.

National Grid responded to the scene to ensure there were no gas leaks and is working with firefighter investigators to determine the cause of the collapse. A spokesperson for the utility company told ABC News there were no reports of any gas leaks prior to the home collapse.

This is a developing story.