10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada: Police

The stabbings took place at 13 different locations Sunday, police said.

Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, say two suspects are on the run after 10 people were killed and 15 were injured in stabbings at 13 different locations Sunday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects in the stabbings. They are driving a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI, according to police.

The Sandersons are armed and dangerous, police said. RCMP has warned people to not leave their locations, to seek shelter and to not pick up any hitchhikers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.