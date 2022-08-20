More than 10 million Americans under flood alerts Saturday

The majority of Arizona and New Mexico are under flood watches through Saturday night, leaving more than 10 million Americans on alert.

Several flash flood warnings were issued Saturday where consistent rains created life-threatening flooding. These warnings are generally in western Arizona, and over El Paso, Texas.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in parts of Arizona and New Mexico -- mostly through Saturday, although some additional rain will still fall on Sunday.

Hail is seen in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 19, 2022. Nancy Reeder-Zmolek via Storyful

The only way to break an extreme drought is by way of rain -- but when you get too much rain it can quickly become dangerous. In the case of parts of Texas, extreme drought may meet extreme rain in the coming days.

Much of Texas is expected to see days of rain this week, with the bulk of this rain falling Sunday to Wednesday. In the week ahead, anywhere from 1 to 10 inches is possible in parts of Texas.

While it is unlikely Dallas will see 10 inches of rainfall, it is interesting to note the city has only received 3.5 inches this summer, and only 13 inches this year -- putting it in a 10-inch deficit year-to-date compared to an average year.

Given the exceptional drought in Texas, more than 25% of the state is under watch for exceptional drought, the most critical drought possible.

Dry ground will act as concrete and if the rains come too quickly, flooding will occur. However, if the rain can take its time and allow the parches surface to slowly become porous again, it will be very beneficial without the life-threatening flooding.

An alligator is seen near a gazebo after heavy rains near Myrtle Beach, S.C. Eric Ness via Storyful

The National Hurricane Center has given a 50% chance the tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico will become a named tropical storm on Saturday. If named, it will be Danielle, the fourth named storm of the season, the first since Colin in early July.

This storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico early Saturday evening, just south of Texas, and bring life-threatening flooding to Mexico.

Southern Texas is expected to receive 1 to 4 inches of rainfall as far north as Corpus Christi. This may create issues with flash, urban and small stream flooding.