Phoenix police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 10-year-old girl as she sat with her family in a car in their driveway in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 10-year-old Summerbell Brown was in the car with her parents and sister when the family noticed a white pickup truck closely following them, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

As they turned into their driveway, the truck stopped behind them and the suspect fired several shots, said police.

The girl's father, who was in the driver's seat, was shot and suffered a non life-threatening injury, said police.

Summerbell, who had been sitting behind her father, was also shot and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The mother and other daughter were not hurt, police said.

The shooting appeared to be road rage, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis told ABC News and the the suspect and victims didn't know each other.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the scene. He was driving a white Ford F150 4-door pickup with dark-colored trim on the bottom, said police.

It was not immediately clear what caused him to shoot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S.

ABC News' Alyssa Pone contributed to this report.