Over 100,000 wake up without power on Christmas as storm slams East Coast Wind gusts reached 67 mph in New York City.

Over 108,000 customers in New York state woke up without power Christmas morning after a windy storm swept across the Northeast overnight.

Outages also stretched to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Wind gusts reached 71 mph in Greenwich, Connecticut, 76 mph in Suffolk County, New York, and 67 mph in New York City.

The highest rain total was 3.5 inches in Pennsylvania. Those venturing out on Christmas Day should be wary of flash flooding.

On the back side of the storm, heavy snow fell from Buffalo, New York, to Cleveland to the mountains of North Carolina.

Cleveland saw the most snow, with 9.4 inches.

The severe weather also extended to the South. Impressive snowfall totals were measured in Tennessee and North Carolina, where up to 6 inches accumulated.

Snow fell as far south as Georgia, where 1 to 2 inches was recorded.

Two tornadoes were reported in Virginia and a third was reported in North Carolina.

Forecast

The worst of the storm is now moving through New England, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

Heavy rain will linger in northern and eastern New England into the afternoon.

New York City to Washington, D.C., will begin to dry out and cool off in the afternoon as arctic air moves in.

Temperatures Saturday morning will fall to the 30s and 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

A freeze warning has even been issued for central Florida, including Orlando, where the temperature Friday night into Saturday morning could fall to 29 degrees.