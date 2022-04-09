11 injured as car crashes into Austin food truck

Two people were suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Eleven people were injured after a car crash involving multiple pedestrians and a food truck in Austin, Texas, Friday.

A car crashed into an unidentified food truck around 8:35 p.m. at 1800 Barton Springs Road in South Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Nine people were transported to the hospital, ATCEMS said, including two people in "potentially life-threatening" condition. There were seven other people transported with non-life-threatening injuries, including two with "potentially serious" injuries. Two others were treated on scene.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.